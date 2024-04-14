Man hurt in fight outside Tigerland bar later dies from injuries

BATON ROUGE - A celebration of an upcoming wedding turned into a tragedy over the weekend when a 26-year-old father of two was critically injured during a fight outside of a Tigerland bar.

Officials said Devin Repath, from the New Orleans area, was left unconscious after receiving a critical head injury outside of Fred's Bar. Police are investigating what exactly happened and if anyone will be held criminally liable.

"It surely can be a homicide absolutely. We're going to look at the evidence, continue to look at the evidence as it develops and take it one step at a time," District Attorney Hillar Moore said. "There's a lot of work to be done."

Sources said Repath and his friends attended an LSU baseball game that night and went to Fred's to see a concert. It is unclear how many people were involved in the fight and what caused it.

"What position was the victim in? What caused him to hit his head? Was he pushed down or not? All of those play a factor and it could range from second-degree murder to manslaughter, negligent homicide. It's fact-intensive."

The East Baton Rouge Coroner later declared Repath's death a homicide from blunt trauma to his head.

Repath's family is asking for privacy while they grieve.

"They're obviously distraught and grieving. Unfortunately, media goes on and they're trying to make funeral arrangements. They're going through a difficult time." Moore said.

Repath's family created a GoFundMe page to raise money for his partner and children. Additionally, visitation will be held at Mothe Funeral home at 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, Louisiana on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Interment will be privately held at a later date.

"To know Devin was to love him, he was the life of the party, a motivator, a great friend to many, a loving partner but also a dad to two precious little boys who loved him dearly," the page reads. "From now on many holidays and every normal day will look a lot different for them."