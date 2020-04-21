Man finds family memories buried in flood debris, seeks out owners

DENHAM SPRINGS - The holiday spirit is already making its way into a community that's still recovering from last year's record flood.

Landon Richard found three handmade Christmas ornaments, with children's hand prints and names, in a debris pile on the banks of his backyard pond.

"Something just in the back of my mind, it was like that itch you can't get out," Landon said. "I knew I had to go back."

Inside the container, covered in mud and algae, were the three porcelain ornaments. Instead of leaving them behind, Richard went the extra mile, cleaning them up and beginning a search for their rightful owners.

Richard took to Facebook to try and find out who they belonged to. That same day, he was able to contact the family, which now lives in Durham, North Carolina. Richard said they moved out of the state after last year's historic flooding ravaged their home.

Richard plans to mail the lost ornaments back to the family just in time for the holidays.

"It means so much to me to be able to give it back to that family," Landon said. "Just a simple little ornament that means so much to them."