Man arrested for aggravated arson after causing $10,000 of damage to Baton Rouge hotel
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested one man after a small fire at the Courtyard Marriot Hotel.
According to BRFD, a small trash fire on the seventh floor of the hotel on 3rd Street resulted in about $10,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.
Martin Henne, 36, was arrested for aggravated arson.
