Man arrested for aggravated arson after causing $10,000 of damage to Baton Rouge hotel

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested one man after a small fire at the Courtyard Marriot Hotel.

According to BRFD, a small trash fire on the seventh floor of the hotel on 3rd Street resulted in about $10,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.

Martin Henne, 36, was arrested for aggravated arson.

