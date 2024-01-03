46°
Latest Weather Blog
Malik Nabers breaks LSU receiving yards record during ReliaQuest Bowl; Tigers beat Wisconsin 35-31
Related Story
TAMPA, Florida - LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers is now the all-time leading receiver in program history after a Tiger win against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest bowl.
The junior broke Josh Reed’s record of 3,001 yards with an 11-yard reception during Monday’s game. Nabers came into the game with 2,980 yards over the past three seasons.
The ReliaQuest Bowl marked LSU's tenth win of the season and first-time starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier impressed Tiger fans.
Nussmeier threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns and led a game-winning 98-yard touchdown drive in late in the fourth quarter.
News
TAMPA, Florida - LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers is now the all-time leading receiver in program history after a Tiger... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Potential development on Burbank Drive gets pushback
-
Crews preparing to overlay Airline Highway in Prairieville; overnight work begins Sunday
-
New Year's Day violence underscores problems with juvenile justice
-
Fatal car crash takes life of Walker High School senior
-
Teenager killed, four others hurt in drive-by shooting New Year's Day