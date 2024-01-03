46°
Malik Nabers breaks LSU receiving yards record during ReliaQuest Bowl; Tigers beat Wisconsin 35-31

TAMPA, Florida - LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers is now the all-time leading receiver in program history after a Tiger win against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest bowl.

The junior broke Josh Reed’s record of 3,001 yards with an 11-yard reception during Monday’s game. Nabers came into the game with 2,980 yards over the past three seasons.

The ReliaQuest Bowl marked LSU's tenth win of the season and first-time starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier impressed Tiger fans. 

Nussmeier threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns and led a game-winning 98-yard touchdown drive in late in the fourth quarter.

News
