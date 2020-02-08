LSU softball opens season with 3-2 win over Central Arkansas

BATON ROUGE- No. 11 LSU softball opened up their 2020 season with a win at home against Central Arkansas 3-2.

After the Bears took the lead 1-0 after a sacrifice fly in the 1st inning, but the Tigers stormed back with 3 unanswered runs to take a lead that they would never relinquish.

Amanda Doyle had an RBI double to get LSU going in the second inning. Then a Central Arkansas error with 2 outs in the same inning allowed Doyle to score from second.

Sophomore Georgia Clark would extend the lead with a line drive solo homer in the third inning to make it 3-1.

The first DINGER of 2020! @georgia_clark5 goes deep to center with a 79 mph exit speed, her first home run of her career! #TakeTheLead pic.twitter.com/4pvSMAzdIA — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) February 7, 2020

Ali Kilponen would close things out in the 7th inning to get her first save.

Up next LSU will host the Tiger classic at Tiger Park. Game one will be against Oklahoma State at 6pm on Friday.

Torina's Thoughts

On getting the first win of the season …

"I think it's really important. We did some things to make sure we could do that. We ran Akiya Thymes there in the second inning, which we don't normally do. Let's get that first run across, knock that thing out."

On getting the nerves out with a young infield …

"I think we're going to get better as the season goes. You're going to see a lot of growth as the season goes on. I think it's a good start. We saw a lot of good things. Obviously we have a bunch of ways we can get better and to me that's hopeful. We got things to do, we got ways to get better and we're going to keep doing that."

On swinging the bat well and only getting three hits …

"Yeah I thought we swung the bat well. I think there were some opportunities that we missed, but again, we've got plenty of things that we can do better. I think it was better than that number shows."

On Georgia's performance tonight …

"That was awesome. Georgia's (Clark) ball was as hard a hit ball as I feel like I've ever seen. I had no idea that was going to get out. It was fun to see her do that. It was good to get, not a monkey off her back, but she knows that's her job, to hit for power for us. Good for her to produce for us in the first game."

On Shelby and Ali's performance …

"I think they both did their job and they did it perfectly. You know I think that Shelbi's (Sunseri) job is to go out and be our leader and to carry us. She's going to be our one that's wracking up wins. I think that's why we have an Ali (Kilponen) to come in and shut the door like that. That's the way you shut the door. That was really impressive the way she came in the game. "