LSU senior gymnasts eyeing national title

BATON ROUGE, LA - "It's just really emotional, we've been thru so much together just the three of us. And watching the program grow so much, honestly this has been the best four years of my life," says Shae Zamardi.

With a national runner up finish last season and a SEC title this year, this senior class is sure to be remembered. But these ladies know they still have unfinished business.

"Clinching that national title for our team and for D-D and for this university. Oh my gosh I couldn't think of anything better to end my career as as gymnast," says Sydney Ewing.

Ashlegh Gnat adding, "It would mean absolutely everything. The way that we respect her and honor her is why I hope we can do that every single day. Just as a team effort it would be an amazing, amazing thing."

What Ashleigh Gnat, Sydney Ewing and Shae Zamardi have done at LSU is amazing. From perfect 10's to helping LSU to their top 10 highest scores in school history.

"It's been great to have been apart of this team just simply because how we have unified and bonded and I think being able to leave this team, every single person leaves their mark on the program and it's just been an honor to be apart of something this big."



"The way that we've been able to come together as sisters and grow with this program and grow together as people is something amazing. I know that those are lifelong sisters and friends for me because I know we are all going to keep in touch."

These seniors admit it will be tough to walk out of the P-MAC one final time, but they are excited to see where the underclassmen can take this program to new heights.