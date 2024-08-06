89°
LSU remains 1st in the AP Polls following win over Alabama
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers, coming off a huge win over Alabama, remains the top ranked team in the AP polls.
The 9-0 Tigers are currently second in the College Football Playoff Rankings behind Ohio State. The latest CFB Playoff Rankings will come out Tuesday night.
The Tigers next game is Saturday on the road at Ole Miss.
