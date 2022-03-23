Latest Weather Blog
LSU hoops chooses Murray State's Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade
UPDATE: LSU on Monday evening confirmed it has hired Matt McMahon as the 25th head coach of its men's basketball team.
BATON ROUGE - LSU has found its next head basketball coach just over a week after firing Will Wade amid a recruiting scandal.
The Tigers hired Murray State's Matt McMahon to fill the vacancy.
Sources: LSU is expected to hire Murray State's Matt McMahon as the school's new coach. Announcement could come as soon as this afternoon.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 21, 2022
Murray State, which was seeded at No. 7, was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament during the weekend.
McMahon, 43, compiled a 154-67 record at during his seven years at Murray State, including a 31-3 (.900) mark this season.
"It was essential for us to hire a coach with a winning standard of performance, as well as the consistency and character to elevate our men’s basketball program to new heights," LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “Matt is exactly what we were looking for.
McMahon spoke with his Racers team on Monday afternoon and informed them that he is taking the LSU job, according to Jeff Bidwell of WPSD-TV in Paducah, Kentucky.
Sources: Matt McMahon has informed Murray State's players he is leaving the school to take over the head coaching position at LSU.— Jeff Bidwell (@AKAJeffBidwell) March 21, 2022
