LSU fans to remember 'Geaux Clear' bag policy, prohibited items before home-opener

BATON ROUGE – As LSU is set to take on Jacksonville State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday for its home-opener game, university officials want fans to be aware of new game day rules and policies.

LSU has frequently reminded fans about the new Geaux Clear bag policy that has gone into effect for all athletic venues on campus.

In addition to the Clear Bag Policy, fans are also reminded of the following items that are prohibited from Tiger Stadium:

- Coolers, ice chests, bottles, cans, cups (or containers of any kind)

- Outside food and drinks

- Umbrellas

- Any type of artificial noise makers – violators are subject to ejection

- Pets of any variety (except for service animals)

- Video cameras

- Weapons of any kind – including pocket knives, multi-function tools and any other items deemed inappropriate. LSU is a firearm free zone and Tiger Stadium is a weapons free facility.

- Banners/flags/poles of any kind (or any obtrusive/obstructive signage)

The following is a list of policies and reminders when entering the game:

- Text service - LSU offers a text service on gameday for any issues fans may have while they are on campus or inside Tiger Stadium.To use this service, text LSU Location & Issue to 69050.

- Tobacco free campus/stadium - Smoking and the use of all tobacco products on the LSU Campus and in Tiger Stadium are prohibited. The use of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco, snuff, pipes, and chewing tobacco are not permitted.

- Re-entry to stadium - Anyone leaving the stadium must have an un-scanned new ticket to return to the stadium. Once a ticket has been scanned or the stub removed, it may not be used again for re-entry, unless otherwise directed by LSU officials in emergency situations.



- Stadium security - Visitors to Tiger Stadium may be subject to search and confiscated items will not be returned. Any and all items left near the stadium will be collected and discarded.



- Stadium seats (portable) - Any seat that impedes on the comfort and enjoyment of a fan in an adjacent seat (in front, behind or to the side) is prohibited.



- Tickets - All persons, regardless of age, must present a ticket for admission to Tiger Stadium. The resale of tickets on stadium premises is not permitted.



For more information on Tiger Stadium policies visit www.LSUsports.net/faninfo. For information on gameday parking click here.