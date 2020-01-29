54°
LSU, Coach Orgeron ink 2018 early signing class

Baton Rouge, LA- Coach Orgeron taking full advantage of the NCAA's first ever early signing period today signing 18 of his 21 commits so far for the class of 2018. 

"I'm excited about this recruiting class," said Orgeron. "We know what they can do and their potential. Obviously Louisiana first and we are excited we got 6 guys from north Louisiana and again another successful year in Texas and the surrounding states

LSU bringing in 3 student athletes from the Baton Rouge area including Southern Lab 4-star linebacker Damone Clark who picked LSU over Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile up on the defensive line over at Plaquemine, Nelson Jenkins also making it official today with the purple and gold choosing the Tigers over Alabama and Oklahoma.

Coach Orgeron identified both lines as a need and he won big in his own backyard by grabbing the state's best offensive lineman out of East Ascension with Cameron Wire staying home to be a Tiger next season.

2 years ago Wednesday, December 20 2017 Dec 20, 2017 Wednesday, December 20, 2017 6:58:00 PM CST December 20, 2017

