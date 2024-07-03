LSU Basketball working on adjusting to SEC physicality

BATON ROUGE- In Tuesday's home win versus Alabama, the LSU basketball team showed some fight against a long and physical Alabama team.

According to Will Wade, it was a welcome surprise, but this team still has plenty to learn as they adjust to SEC play.

"Y'all think we're physical? Y'all keep asking about physicality. I don't think we're that physical, but maybe y'all do. Y'all must see something I don't," said Wade.

"If we don't play 40 minute games this league is unbearable. You know our group, is just still feeling ourselves out. So I wish we could stay focused longer. I don't think it is a lack of focus as much as it is, just being able to sustain our focus."

LSU now prepares for their second SEC matchup against Arkansas.

Tip off is set for 5:00 PM on Saturday.