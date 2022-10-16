LSU allotment of title game tickets sold out

BATON ROUGE - All of LSU's 20,000 tickets for this month's national championship game have already been sold. The tickets ranged from $425 and $875.

If you weren't lucky enough to get one of those tickets, the secondhand market is your best bet. However, you aren't alone in wanting a spot in the Superdome.

According to StubHub, demand for tickets to LSU-Clemson is up 21% compared to this time last year leading up to the title game between Clemson and Alabama.

StubHub's say its average ticket price for the January 13th game is $1,972.

As of Thursday afternoon, the cheapest ticket on StubHub was a nosebleed seat for $950. If money isn't an issue, you can shell out close to $4400 for a 50-yard-line seat.

With 11 days to go until the big game, StubHub says buyers have purchased tickets from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Tickets have also been purchased from every state except Alaska, Kansas, Maine, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Rhode Island.

Louisana leads the way, with 34% of ticket sales. Texas follows with 16%, and Clemson's home state of South Carolina accounts for 6% of sales.