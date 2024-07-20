LSU advising students to download saftey app in wake of recent reported crimes

BATON ROUGE - A reported armed robbery in an LSU parking lot this week has left students on campus feeling uneasy.



"I do believe that it is possible. Baton Rouge is not exactly the safest city and LSU being in the heart of Baton Rouge, it's no guarantee it will be the safest campus," student Sarah Lawrence said.

Lawrence is taking night classes, which she says makes her even more cautious.



"I always have a friend on the phone while I'm walking back to my car, which I guess says that I don't exactly feel safe," Lawrence said.



The reported mugging made waves across campus this week, and now LSU is using it as an opportunity to remind students about their own safety app, LSU SHIELD.



"The app works, its a great resource on campus and people really need to start using it," said Parker Peltier, the director of communications for LSU Student Government.



The app has been active since 2014 with regular updates. Students can use the app to access four different types of services, including transportation.



"You have the ability to contact LSU PD for a safety escort," Peltier said.



The app can be especially helpful if you have school activities during the night, like Sarah. Once it's set up, the app can track your location and send it to police in case of a emergency.

The app also allows you to take a picture of a crime or incident and send it directly to police.



"We love to say, 'when you see something say something.' But when you do, really do something about it," Peltier said.



The app can be downloaded for free on IOS and Android devices. For more information, click here.









