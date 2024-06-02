82°
LSP: Driver killed after veering off Slaughter highway, hitting culvert Friday night

SLAUGHTER - One person was killed after their vehicle ran off the road, into a ditch and hit a culvert on Friday night. 

State Police said the driver, who has not been identified, was traveling along LA-958 near LA-959 in Slaughter just after 10 p.m. Their truck veered off the left side of the road, went into the ditch and hit the culvert. 

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. They died at the scene. 

No more information about the crash was immediately available. 

