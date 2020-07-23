Louisiana will remain in 'phase 2' until at least Aug. 7

BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards announced Tuesday that Louisiana will not move into the next phase of its reopening plan for at least another two weeks as the state reports a rise in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

During a news briefing Tuesday (July 21), Edwards said the state will once again remain paused in reopening. Earlier this summer, the governor decided not to move into phase three.

Phase two guidelines will be extended for another two weeks, which will be officially issued later this week. The order will keep Louisiana in Phase 2 until Friday, Aug. 7.

The governor said the latest data suggests that the state needs to do a better job complying with phase two guidelines instead of introducing new ones.

Under current rules in phase two, most businesses are allowed to stay open in a limited capacity. Bars remain closed. Masks are required in Louisiana. Gatherings should be limited to 50 people.

You can find the latest information on Louisiana's coronavirus cases here.