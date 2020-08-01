Louisiana State Police investigating two deadly crashes

BATON ROUGE - Two deadly crashes in the Baton Rouge area ended a string of crashes across the state that left 15 people dead this weekend.

According to Louisiana State Police, the first crash happened around 4 a.m. on Burbank Drive west of Highland Road. Investigators say 20-year-old Fred Richardson IV was traveling eastbound when "for unknown reasons" failed to negotiate a left hand curve. His vehicle ran off the roadway and struck multiple trees.

Richardson was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries. Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Richardson for analysis. Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Troopers say a second Baton Rouge area crash happened around 5 a.m. on LA 1 south of LA 75 in Plaquemine. Police say 64-year-old Linda Peterson was attempting to cross LA 1 when she was struck by a vehicle. The Iberville Parish Coroner's Office pronounced Peterson dead at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the second crash but toxicology samples was taken from the driver and Peterson for analysis.

Troopers responded to a total of ten deadly crashes across the state over the weekend and into Monday morning, leaving 15 people dead. According to State Police, common factors in the crashes were lack of wearing a seat belt, impairment and excessive speed.

Several of the crashes involved vehicles crossing over into the opposite lane of travel.

Friday, March 24th

Troop A – A crash involving a motorcycle in Ascension Parish resulted in the death of one person.

Troop C – A two vehicle hit-and-run crash in Lafourche Parish resulted in the death of one person, and impairment is suspected to have been a factor.

Troop A – A four vehicle crash in West Feliciana Parish resulted in the death of one person.

Troop L – A two vehicle crash in St. Helena Parish resulted in the deaths of three people, one of which was a 3-month old infant.



Saturday, March 25th

Troop E – A two vehicle head-on crash in Rapides Parish resulted in the deaths of two teenagers, both of whom were unrestrained.

Troop G – A two vehicle crash in Bossier Parish resulted in the deaths of two people, at least one of which was unrestrained.

Troop E – A single vehicle crash in Avoyelles Parish resulted in the death of an unrestrained person.



Sunday, March 26th

Troop I – A two vehicle crash on I-10 in Acadia Parish resulted in the deaths of two people.

