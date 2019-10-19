Louisiana Republicans snub Caldwell for AG endorsement

BATON ROUGE - Attorney General Buddy Caldwell isn't losing sleep over his party's endorsement of his challenger, Jeff Landry.



"The Republican party has never endorsed me and it's always brought me good luck," Caldwell said Tuesday.



Earlier in the day Louisiana's GOP Chairman Roger Villere announced they were endorsing Landry, a former U.S. Congressman. It's the first time since 1991 that the party hasn't endorsed a Republican incumbent in a statewide election.



Villere declined to go into detail about why the party snubbed Caldwell, but he indicated Landry's political philosophy is more in line with party leaders. "We feel really comfortable that Jeff is the most conservative."

However, some Republicans spoke more freely. Dan Richey is a member of the party's central committee, the group that voted on Landry's endorsement. "Buddy is still basically a confirmed Democrat, although he's registered Republican," said Richey. "My complaint is that he still panders to liberal Democrats."



Like many Republicans, Caldwell is a former Democrat. He switched parties in 2011.



Landry said he campaigned hard to gain the support of the party's central committee. He's touting his career in law enforcement to qualify him for the Attorney General's position.



Caldwell said he'll run on his record, one where he played a high-profile role in the BP oil spill settlement.