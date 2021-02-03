Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana launches statewide tutoring initiative to help students struggling amid pandemic
Related Story
Louisiana education officials announced a program Monday which will provide tutoring resources for students struggling to complete their curriculum in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Louisiana Department of Education said the Accelerate program will provide lessons in English and math to school systems across the state.
The first set of lessons, coming in the spring, are intended for students in grades K-8. The lessons will eventually expand to include all grades Pre-K to 12th.
“Unfinished learning is nothing new to educators, but the pandemic has exacerbated the need to provide our children with extra help,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley said in a statement. “Accelerate provides equal-access to effective tutoring that builds on the high-quality instruction taking place in our classrooms.”
Participating school systems will have access to tutoring lessons and can then offer those supplemental lessons to students who need additional support. A special Accelerate web page will house guidance documents, presentations and webinar recordings.
The department is allocating $1 million in seed money to start the initiative. The state added that general funds and federal CARES dollars may be used to support the program.
