Looking for crawfish? There is an app for that

BATON ROUGE – Just ahead of crawfish season, one family launched an app that compares prices and finds sellers for mudbugs in the area.

Ryan King and his wife decided to create an app after looking for crawfish.

"We called around probably about an hour and a half and just looking for a good price and good crawfish and it took forever. And at some point we just decided that we needed to make a crawfish app," King, founder of The Crawfish App, said.

The app makes it easier for mudbug lovers to find and compare crawfish prices anywhere in the country.

"A lot of vendors may be a mile apart and they may have a huge difference in price, so now users have a free opportunity to just sort however they want to and eat more crawfish," King said.

King says the crawfish vendors are a very important part of the app.

"We have over 200 vendors across Louisiana, Texas, and even one in Missouri that we're calling every Thursday so we can get the most up-to-date prices and the users can have those prices for the weekend," King said.

The app allows users to search by using their address or by city. You can also submit a vendor and can search for boiled or live crawfish.

The King family said that the app is about celebrating Louisiana through crawfish boils.

"It's fun with your family and friends, it's graduation parties, it's birthday parties, it's Sunday Fun Day. And we just want the app to make it easier for everybody to enjoy those events and celebrate all things Louisiana," King said.

Click here to download The Crawfish App: https://thecrawfishapp.com/