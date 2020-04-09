Local nurse sending care packages to health care workers fighting virus head-on

BATON ROUGE - Nurse Oreal Perkins may not be working on the front lines, but she's doing what she can here at home to help those who are.

"Everybody is thinking about the physical, but nobody is thinking about the mental health of those taking care of us," Perkins said.

While many people are donating much needed PPE, Perkins wanted to send her fellow nurses the things that they might not need but definitely want.

"So if they could get something to just say 'hey look, this is what we know you need, so we're sending masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, but we also want to send you a candle, some body scrub and some body butter. So tonight when you take your shower or bath, I just want you to take some time for you."

As a nurse herself, Perkins knows exactly what health care professionals really want during this time.

"But now that people have been there for two weeks, it's like, 'yeah thank y'all for the food and stuff like that. But man if I could just get some bath salts, I would be amazing.'"

All of the products inside the boxes are made by local small business owners, including Perkins' own line of vitamins.

So far she says she has sent out 15 care packages to nurses across the country but hopes to send many more.

"This is the most selfless thing that you guys could have done. We definitely appreciate you, we love you, we care about you, we support you. Just know that we're here for you, and I am doing my best to show you guys we care," Perkins said.

You can help Oreal continue to send care packages through her GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/essential-relaxation-stat-pack-and-masks?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1