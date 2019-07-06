Local model wins Sports Illustrated 'Rookie of the Year'

BATON ROUGE - A local model has landed a permanent spot in Sports Illustrated magazine.

Baton Rouge native Brooks Nader left Tulane University to begin her modeling journey. While in New York, Nader decided to join the Sports Illustrated competition. The odds were not exactly in her favor beating 15,000 girls in an open tryout.

Nader soon landed a two-page spread in the magazine's celebrated issue which featured Tyra Banks and others. Later, she made the 'Top 6' competition for the magazine's "Rookie of the Year."

Fans voted for Nader, knocking out the five other models.

"I was completely surprised but so excited," said Nader.

The Episcopal High School graduate had her sights on this very moment her entire life.

"I am thanking everybody for all their votes, love, and support. Especially all my Baton Rouge people who really came through for that vote."

With Sports Illustrated added to her resume, she says anything is possible.

"You never know, the sky's the limit," said Nader.

The rising model just won't be taking glamour shots. She is hoping to inspire others to dream as well.

"I have had so many no's in my life, in my career and I have gotten bogged down by them but your time is coming you just have to be patient with it and the right people will believe in you and you should put your trust in them," Nader said.

She will be featured in the magazine's 2020 issue.