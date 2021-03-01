Local leaders, organizations bring vaccination site to North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Brown's Pharmacy worked alongside Star Hill Baptist Church and State Representative C. Denise Marcelle to host a drive-thru vaccination site Saturday. Organizers say they saw a need and wanted to bring a simple solution right to their neighborhood.

"People are ringing our doorbell, they're coming into the pharmacy, they're expressing their needs," April Brown with Brown's Pharmacy said.

Needs that were met today with the help of local leaders and organizations. April says they were able to reach out to the Louisiana Department of Health and receive 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

"I think that's real important when you have an underserved area that we come out and bring those vaccinations to them," State Representative C. Denise Marcelle said.

Hundreds of doses distributed to the community, by the community. Unity that one mother-daughter duo got to experience first hand.

Ashlynn Cleveland with the Louisiana National Guard administered her mother Wanda's first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine herself. Both excited, but a proud moment for Wanda.

"I feel safe and I feel wonderful," Wanda said after getting the shot. "I've been trying to get it I had to wait my turn and she's been on me because I work for the general public."

Ashlynn joked, "I'm excited because she's hard-headed. I love my mom, though. I'm just excited that we can all move forward being healthy as a family."

Organizers and volunteers were pleased with the turnout.

"We're encouraging people to come out, get the vaccination, you know, take care, protect yourself and others, and the community," Marcelle said.

Protection and peace of mind, Marcelle says this "vaccination blast" is a step in the right direction.

"We're excited about this weekend and vaccination blast, as we call it, in District 61. I will always encourage my people to do the right thing for themselves and for the community to protect themselves," Marcelle said.

Marcelle says this is just one of many vaccination sites locals will see around town.