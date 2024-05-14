Local expert shares insight on 2024 Westminster Dog Show

68°
Related Story

Will it be a Bloodhound, a Beagle or a Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen? The search for America's top dog is underway at the super bowl of dog shows — the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. 

WBRZ's John Pastorek was joined in the studio by Carl Grotton from the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club and his Doberman Lacey to talk all things dog show before the event wraps up Tuesday, May 14. 

