Local businessman rewards students with private flight to Dallas for Saints-Cowboys game

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge businessman Jim Bernhard rewarded a group of hardworking local high school students by flying them out to the Saints' primetime game with the Cowboys.

Bernhard partnered with TRUCE, a local anti-violence program, to fly the group of Tara High School students to Dallas to watch the surging Saints take on the Cowboys as a reward after he challenged them to stay dedicated in school.

Bernhard is the former CEO of the SHAW Group and is an active philanthropist in the Baton Rouge community. 

