Local bakeries kick off Super Bowl festivities with Burrow-inspired sweets

BATON ROUGE - Super Bowl Sunday is tomorrow, and bakeries are ready to help fans with their stress eating with Joe Burrow-inspired specialties.

Football fan Josh McKay is prepping for his Super Bowl watch party.

“I’m under strict instruction to buy three king cakes by my wife,” McKay said.

However, he is not going home with a typical king cake.

“I got here and saw it and can’t resist," McKay said. "I have to buy it.”

Gambino’s Bakery planned a selection of Joe Burrow specialties right after the Bengals won the AFC championship.

They’re a touchdown for the bakery as they have to restock the Bengals king cakes every two hours.

"They pull up in the parking lot before we open and they are like, 'do you have the Burrow king cake?' and we are like, 'yeah, we open at 10:00,'" Assistant Manager of Gambino's Tammy Wilson said.

The orange-and-black king cakes, cookies, cakes, and cupcakes all show Louisiana’s unending support for the former LSU Heisman winner.

“You just can’t take our LSU quarterback and not expect us to root for him," Wilson said. "That’s our quarterback…”

Gambino's is not the only bakery rooting for Burrow.

Chef Schonberg's Sweets, Calandro's, Tredici Bakery, and Ambrosia are all in the game.

"People called today wanting the Super Bowl ones early," owner of Chef Schonberg's Sweets Amanda Schonberg said.

You can tell who their customers are rooting for.

“The orders that are selling like hotcakes is actually the bourbon street boy,” Schonberg said. "We have not gotten many rams orders.”

The bakeries are working long hours to keep up with the Burrow demand.

"I've got to get behind Burrow," McKay said. “I think a lot of people will be very excited about it. I’m not going to tell anyone I’m just going to show up with it.”

Those customers are all hungry for a Bengals and Burrow win.