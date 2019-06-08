Livingston Parish employee still employed despite DWI arrest in parish vehicle

LIVINGSTON- A Livingston Parish employee remains on leave tonight, following a crash that left a parish vehicle severely damaged.



State Police said Shevis Ball was drunk at the time of the crash. Ball blew a .168 after investigators administered a Breathalyzer.

"He was officially off the clock when this happened," Parish President Layton Ricks said.

The truck, a Ford F-150 four door truck was heavily damaged during the crash. The front end was smashed in and the side curtain airbags along with the front airbags deployed.

Tonight, Ricks said he is waiting for all paperwork to cross his desk before he makes a decision on Ball's employment status.

Livingston Parish's vehicle policy states, "Use of the parish owned vehicle under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs will result in immediate termination."

Ricks said he's waiting on all of the data from State Police before making a decision.

"I haven't seen that report yet," Ricks said. "Our safety guy is involved in getting all of those reports together, so you're telling me those numbers but I haven't seen those numbers."

Ricks said a meeting is planned for Monday with his Human Resources Department and Chief of Staff. At that time a decision will be made on Ball's employment status. He also said he hopes to have all of the paperwork by then.

"Obviously you never condone something like that," Ricks said. "He's made those decisions, and he's probably going to have to pay for that but I need something in my hand before I sit down with him and make the final decision."