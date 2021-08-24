Livingston Parish Council Votes "Yes" Gun Range Facility Ordinance

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish Council voted unanimously for a new outdoor shooting range regulations.

After listening to concerned residents, the council spent time researching other gun range facility to see how they could better construct their ordinance.

"We noticed that the one we had, was old outdated, and it really didn't cover up to date requirements for shooting ranges," Councilman John Wascom said.

The new ordinance, which was unanimously approved by the council, now includes specifics on development and performance requirements such as distance from occupied dwellings, warning signs, noise mitigation, and shot containment. These are all important factors for concerned citizens like Trey Sanders, who lives close by to the proposed shooting range development that was voted down earlier this year.

"And actually now if someone tries to come up and put a range in place, it will actually have to go before the planning commission and put all their stuff out on the table and show what their going to do and then the planning commission would have to approve it," Sanders said.

The council says safety is their number one concern for implementing this ordinance. The parish welcomes any developer who want to build a gun range facility.

"They can look at the ordinance and set what was required before they even come to the council, and if they can meet these requirements, then you know it's done," Wascom said.