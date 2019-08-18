LHSAA baseball playoffs hit weather-related problems

BATON ROUGE - With the majority of high school baseball teams affected by heavy rainfall last weekend, several teams took advantage of a LHSAA weather-related rule to advance in the playoffs, while others feel they were slighted.

All 2nd round playoff action is supposed to be a best-of-3 series, but if weather forces delays, the current rule states that 1 game will count as a series if a 2nd game can't be played before Monday.

St. Michael advanced to the 5A quarterfinals with a single-game victory over Beau Chene, winning 7-3 Friday night.

"From a coaches' perspective you can't control the rules or the weather," said Warriors head baseball coach Johnny Bernhard. "Just when you think you've seen it all, the 2016 playoffs happen but we're excited to move on."

Meanwhile in class 3A, University High fell to Erath in their 2nd round series opener Friday night, but thanks to the same rule, the Cubs were unable to try to tie or win the series and their season came to an end.

"It's disappointing to say the least, I hate it for our kids, I hate it for our program," said Cubs coach Justin Morgan.

Both coaches said the rule should be changed in the future to allow for Monday play if only 1 game has been played, but for now the Warriors happily move on under the current rules, while the Cubs feel like they didn't get the series they deserved.

Episcopal also advanced due to the same rule.