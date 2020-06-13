75°
Last Radio Call of Officer Matthew Gerald

Related Story

Headquarters 8211.

Headquarters to 8211.

This is the last call for 8211.

Officer Matthew Gerald’s End of Watch came on July 17th, 2016.

Officer Gerald served his country and his city with honor, pride and dignity.

His dedication to his family, his friends and duty will never be forgotten.

Mr. Buttons, you will be missed by all, but rest easy, your brothers and sisters behind the badge will take it from here.

God speed to you.

We love you.

By honor, brothers.

-Transmitted on the afternoon of July 22, 2016

3 years ago Saturday, July 23 2016 Jul 23, 2016 Saturday, July 23, 2016 6:23:13 PM CDT July 23, 2016

