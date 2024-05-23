Laser show new addition to Baton Rouge New Year's Eve event

89°
BATON ROUGE - A twenty-minute laser show was the latest addition to the downtown New Year's Eve celebration this year. Minnesota based company Laser Encore synchronized their dazzling display with music.
"This is something you're not going to want to miss," said technician Jerry Keast. "You have me here once, you're always going to want to have me back here again."
Along with the laser show in downtown Baton Rouge, there was also live music and a fireworks display as the giant red stick dropped in town square. The downtown event began in 2013.
