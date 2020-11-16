Latest Weather Blog
Lamar Davis makes first public appearance as new State Police superintendent
BATON ROUGE - The new head of Louisiana State Police made his first public appearance since being named to the position about two weeks ago.
Lamar Davis spoke alongside Governor Edwards Friday during the state government's latest press conference discussing COVID-19.
Davis was installed in late October after the governor abruptly announced the retirement of then-Superintendent Kevin Reeves. Reeves stepped away from the position amid several controversies that surfaced at the agency in recent months.
"I will lead our agency with integrity, with honor and with compassion. I will also demand that of our employees," Davis said. "I will encourage and support them in their times of need but also hold them accountable when their actions conflict with our policies and procedures, the laws of the state and our constitution."
Davis was officially name Reeves' successor two weeks ago, but the new superintendent was not able to appear publicly at the time as he was in self-quarantine after potential exposure to the coronavirus.
