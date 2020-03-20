La. Nursing Home Association asks public NOT to visit nursing homes until further notice

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Nursing Home Association took a strong position in their efforts to prevent the coronavirus from entering nursing homes in Louisiana. The virus is spreading across the country and right here in Louisiana.



"LNHA asks that the public support efforts to protect nursing facility residents by not visiting a nursing facility until further notice in order to limit potential exposure," Mark Berger, executive director of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association said. "Loved ones should call the nursing facility to arrange alternative ways to communicate with residents."

Just hours after the LNHA made the announcement, Governor John Bel Edwards confirmed three residents of the same retirement home in New Orleans tested positive for the virus.



Currently, the LNHA said it is working to protect all facilities against the potential threat of COVID-19.



"Member facilities have implemented an extensive screening process of visitors, vendors and staff to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 to residents. This includes updated infection control procedures, including a focus on proper hand hygiene."



Policies are also being updated continually with guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Louisiana Department of Health and other agencies.



The LNHA represents more than 250 nursing facilities and assisted living communities that care for approximately 25,000 elderly and disabled individuals.