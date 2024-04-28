76°
Kite Fest Louisiane gearing up for 19th festival on the books

PORT ALLEN — Port Allen's 19th annual Kite Fest Louisiane' is this weekend.

The skies over Port Allen will be filled with kites of all shapes and sizes from 11 a.m. to dusk on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. A kite-making workshop and kite designing activities will be available for kids. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the kites and a fireworks display to end the night Saturday.

Attendees can also expect Louisiana food booths and indoor flying performed by indoor flying champions. Attendance to the festival is free.

More information is available here.

