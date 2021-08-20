Keep Louisiana Beautiful: Tailgate Tips

81°
BATON ROUGE- Whether you are tailgating at Southern University or LSU, you should always remember to be cautious of the impact you're having on the environment.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is the state's anti-litter and community improvement organization. The group has 23,000 volunteers throughout the state who are committed to educating and enforcing litter removal and beautification.

Andy Johnson with Keep Louisiana Beautiful stopped by 2une In on Tuesday to give some environment-friendly tailgate tips.

Here are four easy ways to go green this tailgate season:

1. Substitute reusable cups for styrofoam/plastic cups   

2. Use propane instead of charcoal when grilling

3. Learn your area's recycling policies and follow them

4. Buy in bulk

The annual Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference is being held on October 1st and 2nd at the Lafayette Science Museum. You can get more information on the conference at the organization's website.

