Judge extends restraining order for BRPD officer accused of inappropriate DWI stop

BATON ROUGE - A 19th Judicial District Judge extended the length of a restraining order Wednesday against Baton Rouge police officer Donald Steele.

It's related to a DWI stop he conducted where a college student alleged he touched her inappropriately after coercing her to drive to a warehouse instead of arresting her for suspicion of driving drunk.

Steele was placed on leave as the agency investigates the complaint.

Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that detectives are closing in and have verified the college student's complaint. Those sources said an arrest warrant being issued for Steele is imminent.

The woman, who WBRZ has made an editorial decision not to identify, said the incident happened on June 23 between 2 and 4 in the morning.

The woman was not arrested and filed an internal affairs complaint the following day.

"This is her first time going through any type of court process," said Ron Haley, her attorney. "For something to be so personal with her for a traumatic event she was obviously on edge."

Wednesday morning, all sides appeared in court where the alleged victim has a pending restraining order against Steele. Steele showed up to court without an attorney, and the protective order was extended until mid-August.

"She was a college kid, free from her parents supervision," Haley said. "She had an apartment, friends she lived with and was living carefree as any sophomore would be. Since then she's become more introverted and moved back in with her parents."