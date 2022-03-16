58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Judge denies $1M bond reduction in boy's fatal shooting

MARKSVILLE - A judge denied requests Thurday to reduce the $ 1 million bond for one of two deputy city marshals accused of shooting and killing a 6-year-old boy during a police pursuit in Marksville.

State District Judge William Bennett made the ruling after hearing witness testimony for Derrick Stafford. A grand jury indicted him and Norris Greenhouse Jr. last week on second-degree murder charges.

Investigators said the two shot at a car driven by Chris Few, killing his son Jeremy Mardis and putting Few in the hospital with critical injuries.

Greenhouse posted a $1 million bond and was released from jail.

Judge denies $1M bond reduction in boy's fatal shooting
Thursday, December 17 2015

