Judge denies $1M bond reduction in boy's fatal shooting
MARKSVILLE - A judge denied requests Thurday to reduce the $ 1 million bond for one of two deputy city marshals accused of shooting and killing a 6-year-old boy during a police pursuit in Marksville.
State District Judge William Bennett made the ruling after hearing witness testimony for Derrick Stafford. A grand jury indicted him and Norris Greenhouse Jr. last week on second-degree murder charges.
Investigators said the two shot at a car driven by Chris Few, killing his son Jeremy Mardis and putting Few in the hospital with critical injuries.
Greenhouse posted a $1 million bond and was released from jail.
