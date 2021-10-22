Juban's plans an early 2022 reopening with new updates

BATON ROUGE - It's been a year since Juban's restaurant has seen any sign of life.

"We closed because of COVID. We decided, not many people take out fine dining," said Michael Boudreaux, one of the owners of Juban's.

The restaurant is planning to reopen soon, but things will look a little different this time around. The owners want to take a modern approach to a classic concept.

"So you'll come in, you'll still feel familiar that you'll know some of the dishes but we also have a lot of new things that we're going to bring to you," said Peter Sclafani, executive chef.

One of those changes will include an expansion to the already existing courtyard.

"One of the things we're gonna do post-COVID is eating outside so we're going to expand the courtyard and make it even bigger since people love to eat outside now," said Sclafani.

New items will be on the menu, alongside fan favorites.

"We'll keep the Hallelujah crab and the fish Adrian and those specials but we're so excited we hired a chef Chris Motto he'll be here. And he and I are going to work on the menu together," said Sclafani.

With much more in store, the owners have their eyes set on the future. And they're bringing elements of the past along with them.

"We also want you to see the new mark we're making because now Jubans had this great run for 40 years. Now we're planning for the next 40 years," said Sclafani.

If construction goes as planned, customers could see doors reopen as soon as January 7, 2022.