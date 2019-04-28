John Pastorek - 2 Questions

John Pastorek has been a part of the WBRZ family since July 1977. During that time, he has held many titles including reporter, anchor and Director of News. Currently, John is the co-anchor for the popular morning show, 2une In. He is also the anchor of WBRZ News 2 at Noon and Sunday Journal.

After graduating from Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge, John received his degree in journalism from the Missouri School of Journalism. John has won more than 100 local, state and national journalism awards, including an Emmy for a documentary on hot air balloons. He has received numerous Associated Press awards for features, documentaries and special medical reporting, as well as awards from the Louisiana State Medical Society and the East Baton Rouge Parish Medical Society. Most recently, John has won the 2010 Award for Excellence in Medical Journalism, in the category of Television Media, from the Louisiana State Medical Society for his medical series, "Reduce Your Risk."

John was honored with the Erich Sternberg Humanitarian Award in 1981 for his special series, "The Holocaust Remembered." He was named one of the Outstanding Young Men of America in 1983 and Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities in 1976. In 2009, John received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

As a reporter for WBRZ, John has traveled around the world to produce special reports and documentaries. In 1992, he was the only reporter from Louisiana chosen to cover Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm with a Baton Rouge-based Army Reserve unit. In August 1996, he was named an honorary member of the 321st MMC for his courage, support and service to the unit. He has traveled on special assignment to Africa, Medjugorje, Yugoslavia and Central America.

Honored for his community service, John was named one of Baton Rouge's outstanding ‘Volunteer Activists' for 2004.

John resides in Baton Rouge with his wife Jackie O'Beirne-Pastorek. In his free time, he enjoys traveling, song writing and playing the piano and guitar. He has several of his songs published. John is interested in archaeology and Spanish language studies.

Facebook: john.pastorek.7

Twitter: @JohnPastorek

Email: JP@WBRZ.com