Jefferson Terrace cleans up flood damage following Monday's storm

BATON ROUGE - People are feeling overwhelmed in Jefferson Terrace where dozens of homes flooded Monday night. The cleanup continues there where the destruction is piled high at the curb.

Chrystine and Kevin Dominique have lived in their house on Landsbury Avenue for 18 years and have never had water inside until Monday.

"Eighteen years, never imagined we'd be going through what we're going through right now," Chrystine said.

Previously, water has filled the street but drained quickly. Around 9 p.m. Monday, the Dominique's knew they had a problem.

"When we saw the mailbox underwater we kind of knew we were in trouble, like, you can't even see the mailbox at all," Kevin said.

Now that mailbox is missing, presumed to have floated elsewhere. Like their neighbors, their floors, furniture, and other items are piled at the street waiting to be cleared away. Jeff Liberty lives on Ridgely Drive and also received water in his house. Just enough to ruin everything.

"We started seeing water seeping in under the doorways and through the walls," Liberty said.

Two On Your Side first met Liberty in 2017 when he had been concerned about flooding. A drainage ditch behind his house had collected debris and was blocking the flow of water. This week, he found the problem is back. Now he'll be ripping out flooring, cabinets, and Sheetrock.

"I think all of that could have been avoided if this ditch had been cleared up," Liberty said.

The City-Parish is asking those who experienced damage from this week's storm to complete an online damage assessment survey. You should upload a photo of your waterline on the damaged property.