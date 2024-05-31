Jefferson Highway work resumes after 'bad soil' paused progress on road improvements

BATON ROUGE — A project to repave Jefferson Highway is back on track after "unsuitable soils" were discovered last month.

Officials say the soil was removed and replaced with layers of stone, filter cloth and geogrid, a synthetic material, before asphalt base and binder were poured on top.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, road striping is scheduled for June 3-4. Following the striping, all lanes will be reopened temporarily.

The next step involves shifting traffic to the inside lanes, and repaving the outside lanes with asphalt. Only one lane will be shifted and repaved at a time.

The work zone will then move from the Drusilla-to-Bluebonnet area to the section between Bluebonnet and Airline. An official said this will require a traffic reconfiguration and traffic signal work.

While a portion of the project remains one month behind, crews have resumed work and are on track to finish in 2026.