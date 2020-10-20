January 15, 2019 Morning Forecast

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Another chilly start to the day, as a substantial cloud bank is still overhead. Clouds will be breaking late this morning and through the afternoon hours, as temperatures will be warming into the 40s by 9 AM. Highs will be reaching around 55°, with light winds out of the northeast. Clouds will move in from the west later this evening, as temperatures drop to an overnight low of 39° into Wednesday morning.

Up Next: Conditions set to stay dry through the midweek, but a broken cold front will push in from the west on Thursday. This will bring scattered showers through the area Thursday and into Friday. A second system moves in on Saturday, as some pockets of strong storms will be possible with this second front.

THE EXPLANATION:

A temperature inversion was responsible for high temperatures staying confined to the mid-40s on Monday. This inversion will lose strength as a high pressure to our south approaches and helps to break the lingering cloud cover through the late morning and early afternoon hours. This clearing will not last long, as clouds will be increasing this evening and into the overnight period. Temperatures will be cooling into Wednesday morning, as lows will drop to near 39°. An approaching broken front on Thursday will keep warming high temperatures through the week, and also will return showers in the forecast. Another, more robust system, will be driving in from the northwest on Saturday, as the potential for strong storms will accompany scattered to widespread showers. This front is moving rapidly, bringing drier conditions back in the forecast on Sunday, but frigid temperatures will be sitting in behind the cold front. Highs will struggle to break into the mid-to-upper 40s Sunday and Monday, with lows on Sunday night plummeting into the upper 20s.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

