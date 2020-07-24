84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Issues faced by five candidates vying for position of mayor-pres of EBR Parish

Related Story

BATON ROUGE -Wednesday morning marks the official launch of the race for the next Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge Parish. 

As of July 22, five candidates announced their interest in the position.

The candidates include current Mayor-President, Sharon Weston Broome, Metro Council Dist. 10 councilwoman Tara Wicker, Metro Council Dist. 10 councilman Matt Watson, Baton Rouge State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, and business owner Jordan Piazza.

Beginning Wednesday, candidates seeking election will use the next three days to sign up for positions appearing on the November 3rd ballot. 

News
Candidates officially enter EBR Mayor-President race
Candidates officially enter EBR Mayor-President race
BATON ROUGE -Wednesday morning marks the official launch of the race for the next Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge Parish.... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 8:20:00 AM CDT July 22, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days