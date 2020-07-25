8 candidates officially enter EBR mayor-president race

BATON ROUGE - Friday marks the deadline for qualifying for East Baton Rouge's mayoral election.

As of July 24, eight candidates have qualified for the Nov. 3 election. The deadline to qualify for the election is Friday evening.

The candidates include:

-Current Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome (D)

-Metro Council Dist. 10 Councilwoman Tara Wicker (D)

-Metro Council Dist. 10 Councilman Matt Watson (R)

-State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle(D)

-Businessman Jordan Piazza (R)

-Attorney "E Eric" Guirard (I)

-Former State Rep. Steve Carter (R)

-Frank Smith III (R)