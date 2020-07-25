78°
Latest Weather Blog
8 candidates officially enter EBR mayor-president race
BATON ROUGE - Friday marks the deadline for qualifying for East Baton Rouge's mayoral election.
As of July 24, eight candidates have qualified for the Nov. 3 election. The deadline to qualify for the election is Friday evening.
The candidates include:
-Current Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome (D)
-Metro Council Dist. 10 Councilwoman Tara Wicker (D)
-Metro Council Dist. 10 Councilman Matt Watson (R)
-State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle(D)
-Businessman Jordan Piazza (R)
-Attorney "E Eric" Guirard (I)
-Former State Rep. Steve Carter (R)
-Frank Smith III (R)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2MAD: YMCA, Exxon Mobil to provide free swimming lessons for children in...
-
Who trains Louisiana's contact tracers? Meet LSU's Stephenson Disaster Management Institute
-
Military personnel arriving in BR Saturday to help with new spike in...
-
St. Gabriel Police search for suspect in convenience store burglary
-
Coronavirus closures lead to business boom, headache for tubing company