78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

8 candidates officially enter EBR mayor-president race

13 hours 39 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 July 24, 2020 4:20 PM July 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Friday marks the deadline for qualifying for East Baton Rouge's mayoral election. 

As of July 24, eight candidates have qualified for the Nov. 3 election. The deadline to qualify for the election is Friday evening.

The candidates include:

-Current Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome (D)

-Metro Council Dist. 10 Councilwoman Tara Wicker (D)

-Metro Council Dist. 10 Councilman Matt Watson (R)

-State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle(D)

-Businessman Jordan Piazza (R)

-Attorney "E Eric" Guirard (I)

-Former State Rep. Steve Carter (R)

-Frank Smith III (R)

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days