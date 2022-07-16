Investigative Unit: Man charged in teen's shooting death supposed to be serving life at Angola

ZACHARY – The homeowner implicated in the shooting death of a teenager this weekend had recently been released from Angola where he was supposed to be serving a life sentence.

Multiple sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit and Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto that Terry Flanagan, 58, was serving the life sentence as a habitual offender for various crimes in western Louisiana dating back to 1978.

Flanagan was sentenced as a habitual offender after another arrest in 1998. Flanagan was released in February 2016 after being transferred from the State Penitentiary to another parish work release program. A provision in the law allowed Flanagan to be released and was assigned to a near life-long parole.

"He didn't care what his parole rules were," crime victims' advocate Carolyn Stapleton said. "He was out, he was free and back to business as usual."

The head of the Louisiana prison system refused to answer questions for a TV interview Tuesday. When asked about an interview with Corrections Secretary Jimmy Leblanc, the agency's spokesperson, Ken Pastorick, said "absolutely not." Instead, Pastorick pointed to Act 401 of the 2012 Legislative Session. The provision allows offenders to be released if they have not been convicted of a violent crime or a sex offense. CLICK HERE to read it.

Flanagan was arrested this weekend after 15-year-old Chaldrion Brooke-Spurlock was gunned down. Police said the teenager, a student at Zachary High, was burglarizing Flanagan's home on Willow Creek Drive with other teenagers when Flanagan shot him.

Spurlock's family said answers have not been easy to find.

"They did a big injustice by letting (Flanagan) out," Toya Magree said. "Did they rehabilitate him? How does the state know he was ready to be released back into society?"

18-year-old Melvin Brooks and 19-year-old Dwighttess Thomas were arrested in connection with the burglary. Police also tied the teens to a months-long burglary spree in Zachary. CLICK HERE to read more on the shooting.

Sources told WBRZ, Flanagan allegedly shot the teenager outside of the home and moved his body to neighboring property.

Flanagan was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The State Department of Corrections said there is currently a parole hold on Flanagan, meaning he won't be allowed out of jail in the near future.

