Insurance adjusters survey damage in Livingston

LIVINGSTON - Insurance adjusters continued to survey storm damage Thursday in the town of Livingston.



Alex Prokop with Safeco Insurance will visit at least 15 homes this week in Livingston after an EF-2 tornado damaged at least 30 structures Tuesday afternoon. Prokop says insurance adjusters try to put customers at ease first before securing properties to prevent further damage.



"Well the big thing is to let them know that the event they went through is covered by their policy. That's why they pay the premiums, and we're here to make it as easy as possible whether it be to just give them a pat on the shoulder, a hug or just a good, clean estimate and get them hooked up with a good contractor like we have here now," he said.



Prokop says people should read over their policies to see what's covered before it's too late. He estimates damage of at least $100,000 for one home on Marsh Drive that had its roof torn off Tuesday. That homeowner says she's grateful to be alive.



"I'm just thankful to God. I'm thankful that we're ok. We can replace all this other stuff but I can't replace myself, my husband and my baby, so I'm just glad we made it through," said Tara Norris.



Norris is also thankful that an insurance adjuster came to help her family the day after the storm.



"They just said that they're going to do everything they can to help us, and they're going to try to make the process as easy for us as we can. They've offered to put us up in hotels, rent houses, apartments, all of that stuff," she said.



The town of Livingston will hold a meeting for storm victims at town hall Thursday at 7 p.m.