'In God We Trust' could be displayed in each public school classroom in Louisiana, proposed bill says

BATON ROUGE- Right now, the country's motto — "In God We Trust" — is mandated to be in every school building in Louisiana.

State Representative Dodie Horton wants to take that a step further. She wants it in every classroom of every public school in Louisiana. She says the motto is a great message for each student to see.

"At such a time like this, it would be a really wonderful thing for a child. No telling where they come from, to look up and say 'You know, this nation trusts in God. Maybe there is one,'" Horton said in a committee last week.

The bill says the national motto must be on a poster that is at least 11 by 14 inches and it must be in "easily readable font."

Horton says the posters would be purchased by donations. If no money is donated, then the classroom would not be breaking state law if they do not have the motto.

Horton says the message, "In God We Trust," does not preach any certain religion, and says it is a positive message for children.

Representative Tammy Phelps questioned if the motto in a classroom would single some students out.

"What is the message we are sending to them if they don't believe in God? It's already in the building and now it's in the classroom. They might get offended," Phelps said.

Horton disagrees.

"I feel regardless of that minority, the majority would be very thankful," Horton said.

One person from the public opposed the bill and says displaying the motto in classrooms could be a problem for students who have different religious beliefs.

"Think about the full breadth of the students we have in Louisiana. The strength of America and Louisiana is our diversity. Language like this, and posters like this, don't represent that diversity," they said.

The bill is scheduled for a floor debate on Monday. WBRZ asked Representative Horton for an interview, but did not hear back.