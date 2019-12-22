In final radio show of 2019, Coach O focuses on Oklahoma

BATON ROUGE - In just 11 days LSU will face-off against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semi-finals. Fans packed T.J. Ribs to hear the game plan from head coach Ed Orgeron.

"When I turn on the film I thought Oklahoma was one of the fastest teams I've seen this year," Orgeron said. "We've got to find ways to stop the run and still cover 'CeeDee' Lamb."

Orgeron, named Associated Press Coach of the Year earlier Tuesday, did take a little time reminiscing on a whirlwind week that saw plenty of Tigers take home national awards.

"It was unbelievable to see Joe's face all over Times Square," Orgeron said. "Seeing LSU, it was just a great night for the Tigers."

The moment that stands out in Orgeron's mind is one that captured the attention of people around the country and has led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations, Burrow's mention of poverty in his hometown."

"I think what Joe did for the people in Athens is probably the most important thing he said that night," Orgeron said. "I know they raised a lot of money for those young kids and Joe has a big heart. I think Joe's an excellent leader and he's only just begun."

Aside from the awards and the upcoming matchup with the Sooners, Orgeron discussed recruiting with the early signing period getting underway Wednesday.

"I visited 19 to 21 players, somewhere around that neighborhood last week," Orgeron said. "I enjoyed it. I went to their families. We had celebrations. It was wonderful. I ate a lot of great food."

LSU leaves for Atlanta and the Peach Bowl Sunday. Kickoff is set for Saturday, December 28.