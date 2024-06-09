'I'm going to f*****g shoot you:' BRPD releases body camera footage of May drug arrest

BATON ROUGE - Body camera footage of an arrest made in May was released Friday as an attempt to be more transparent with the public and address their concerns, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Officers said the arrest was made early on the morning of May 21 on West Roosevelt Street. Law enforcement was called to the area due to multiple reports of gunshots. When they arrived, the officers found Rodrick Veal asleep or unconscious in a car that was running and facing the wrong direction in the street.

WARNING: The video below may contain disturbing content.

Officers saw a handgun next to Veal and attempted multiple times to get him to leave the vehicle so they could pat him down. Once they were able to get Veal to cooperate with a pat-down search, officers found a clear bag of suspected narcotic drugs. Veal reportedly became combative when officers discovered it.

One officer tried to use a Taser on Veal, but the machine broke and could not be used again.

Veal was reportedly uncooperative with all commands to roll onto his stomach so he could be handcuffed. At one point during the video, officers said they were able to get one cuff onto Veal's wrist, but Veal kicked out, and one of the officers struck Veal once.

"If you reach for my f*****g Taser one more time I'm going to f*****g shoot you," one of the officers can be heard saying at around the 6:25 mark in the video.

Veal was found to be carrying marijuana and methamphetamines. Police said Veal had a criminal history involving armed robbery and he had been sentenced to 10 years for illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Those charges meant he was not allowed to be in possession of the firearm seen in the vehicle.

"No official complaints have been made to BRPD," a social media post from the department said. "However, the Department has been proactive in launching its own review of the incident to determine what policy violations may have occurred. Body camera footage of the Arrest is being released in a continued effort to remain transparent during the investigation."