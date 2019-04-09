81°
I-110 south CLOSED due to deadly crash near N 22nd

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police say that a 20-year-old man is dead in a single vehicle crash that closed I-110 south Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8:22 a.m. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a crane truck registered to Turner Industries was traveling southbound in the outside lane of I-110 near the North 22nd Street overpass curve. The driver, Jacob McGuff, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center and inside lanes and struck the overpass support, BRPD said. McGuff was ejected and died on the scene.

The BRPD Homicide Unit and the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office responded to the scene. 

The southbound lanes were closed for several hours, but reopened around 9 p.m. Monday.

According to the Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted at Chippewa Street. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route. Congestion from the incident is approaching Evangeline Street.

This is a developing story. Beat the traffic using WBRZ News 2's advanced traffic tracking technology. 

2 years ago Monday, February 06 2017 Feb 6, 2017 Monday, February 06, 2017 3:29:00 PM CST February 06, 2017

