Hurricane Nate forces area events to alter

BATON ROUGE - As Hurricane Nate approached the Gulf Coast, residents are scrambling following changes to the schedules of various weekend plans.

Denham Springs junior Bayleigh Larimore had plans to attend her homecoming dance on Saturday. But after the school sent out a notice moving the dance to 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon due to Hurricane Nate, Larimore says she can't make it.

"It upsets me because I can't do it anymore, because of soccer," Larimore said. "I play on a club team and my reservations and my hair appointments and everything just got messed up because of it being moved so early."

Sydney Ragas, a DSHS senior, says he didn't plan to attend the dance but thinks the school could have looked at another alternative.

"I feel as if we could have made it another date instead of just making it earlier to appeal to some other people's feelings toward it," Ragas said.

Southern University also decided to move their homecoming game to 1 p.m. Saturday and rescheduled the parade to November 4. Alumna Charlie Wright tailgates for every game and says she understands why the original plans were changed.

"Storms or hurricanes are very unpredictable and they can turn. So I would prefer everyone be safe because so much has happened in the past couple of weeks, months or whatever," Wright said.

Southern Alumni Lee Cook also believes the school made the right choice.

"I think it's a good decision," Cook said. "He is thinking about the fan base and the safety of the people, safety of the fans, and the safety of all the kids."